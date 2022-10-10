Lion Links: 10/10/22

Merry Monday morning, Mane Landers! How is your blood pressure? Are you recovered from celebrating the win? Orlando City is headed to the MLS playoffs for the third year in a row, and I’m wondering where the crowd that wanted Head Coach Oscar Pareja out has gone. To be fair, they’ve been pretty quiet since the Lions won the U.S. Open Cup. It is a great morning, so let’s get to the links.

Orlando City Makes the Playoffs

It was simple, win and you’re in. Struggling Orlando City needed to win the match against the Columbus Crew to make the playoffs. There was a scenario where if D.C. United defeated FC Cincinnati, the Lions could get in with a draw, but Cincy scored four goals in the first half to take that option off the table. Things looked bad when Orlando City went down 1-0 before halftime. Frankly, Orlando City didn’t look very good until Junior Urso got the equalizer in the second half. Facundo Torres’ penalty kick to put the Lions ahead was all that Orlando City needed to punch its ticket.

Orlando finished the season seventh in the Eastern Conference and will travel to take on CF Montreal on Sunday at 8 p.m. The Lions will be on the road for every match of the playoffs unless they meet Real Salt Lake in the final.

USMNT Players Score Abroad

It was a good weekend for some USMNT players across Europe. Things at Chelsea haven’t been great for Christian Pulisic. Now, with Thomas Tuchel gone and Graham Potter in, Pulisic received his first start for his new manager, and scored his first goal of the season in a 3-0 win over Wolverhampton.

In the EFL Championship, Josh Sargent scored his seventh goal of the season for Norwich City. Sargent scored in the second minute of the match, but Norwich City fell 3-2 to Preston North End at home in the club’s first loss in nine matches.

Auston Trusty is also in the EFL Championship with Birmingham City. He decided that his first goal with Birmingham wasn’t enough, so he scored two in a 3-0 win over Bristol City. A brace for a defender is always a thing to celebrate.

Carson Pickett Joins the USWNT

Former Orlando Pride player Carson Pickett was called up to the United States Women’s National Team for tomorrow’s match against Spain. The opportunity comes due to Emily Fox being in concussion protocol after leaving Friday’s match against England. Pickett’s first appearance with the USWNT came this past summer in a friendly against Colombia on June 28.

The U.S. U-17 Women’s National Team will also be in action tomorrow, kicking off the 2022 FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup in India. The first match will be against the host at 10:30 a.m. and the U.S. is in Group A with India, Brazil, and Morocco. The U.S. will take on Brazil on Friday morning before closing out its group play on Oct. 17 against Morocco.

More Abuse Allegations Reported

More allegations of abuse in the NWSL have come to light according to U.S. Soccer President Cindy Parlow Cone. At least three more cases have been reported since the findings of an investigation into systemic abuse were released. No details have been released, but the cases have been referred to the Congress-backed U.S. Center for SafeSport, an organization that looks to prevent abuse in sports. It is good that players are feeling more comfortable coming forward with allegations and systemic change is needed in the NWSL.

Free Kicks

pic.twitter.com/ppeSvD2uGj — MLS Images That Preceded Unfortunate Events (@ImagesMls) October 9, 2022

Following Orlando’s win thanks to Torres’s goal, crows paid their respect to El Cuervo.

A swarm of crows have descended on @ExploriaStadium after the match, supposedly in honor of @facutorresss.#OrlandoCity pic.twitter.com/Mt2FmuBpoT — Austin David (@AustinDavid22) October 9, 2022

