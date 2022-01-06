Lion Links: 1/6/22

Hello, Mane Landers. We have made it to the first Thursday edition of Lion Links in 2022. With that being said, Let’s get right into the news.

Further Details Into Daryl Dike’s Transfer to West Brom

West Brom manager Valerien Ismael revealed that it was the visit to the training ground from club owner Guochuan Lai that helped seal the deal for Daryl Dike’s signature and transfer to the club from Orlando City. Ismael also said that it took teamwork and that the club had been working on the deal for the past few months. It was a crucial moment for Ismael, as he was keen on bringing in a player that is capable of scoring goals in the Championship. West Brom is looking for promotion back into the Premier League. Lai being there shows his dedication towards that goal as the owner has reportedly often been absent from moments like these.

Orlando City Schedule Change; USWNT Announces SheBelieves Cup Details

Orlando City announced that the Thursday, June 30 away game at New England Revolution has been pushed up to Wednesday, June 15 at 7:30 p.m.

NEWS: The Thursday, June 30 game at @NERevolution has been changed to Wednesday, June 15 at 7:30 p.m. ET. #VamosOrlando pic.twitter.com/pzCKIIOV4L — Orlando City SC (@OrlandoCitySC) January 5, 2022

City fans should make sure to update their season calendars with this change, especially those planning to make the trip up to Foxborough for that game.

The U.S. Women's National Team also announced that the United States will be hosting the Seventh Annual SheBelieves Cup in February. This year’s tournament will include the Czech Republic, Iceland, and New Zealand and will be played across two cities — in Carson, CA and Frisco, TX. The event will be held from Feb. 17-23 with the USWNT facing the Czech Republic in the first match at 11 p.m.

High Expectations For Both U.S. National Teams

It will be a crucial upcoming few months for both the U.S. men’s and women’s national soccer teams as both sides will be looking to qualify for their respective World Cups. While qualification for the men’s and women’s tournaments normally take place during different years, 2022 will be a big year for both teams as their schedules will overlap each other with high stakes on the line. After missing out on the 2018 World Cup in Russia, it will be of paramount importance that the USMNT qualifies for this year’s 2022 World Cup in Qatar as the team looks to be on the rise. The USWNT will look to bounce back from a disappointing Olympic showing last year and qualify for the 2023 World Cup and 2024 Summer Olympics.

MLS Transfers, Signings, and News

Current Toronto FC fullback and former Lion Richie Laryea is gaining interest from Nottingham Forest.

Nottingham Forest are looking to sign Canadian international Ritchie Laryea. He is a highly rated 26 year old full back playing in the MLS for Toronto. @NFFC getting January business done early #nffc — Natalie Jackson (@NatJacksonsport) January 5, 2022

Former FC Cincinnati midfielder Caleb Stanko is off to Greece to sign with PAS Giannina FC. Cincinnati will instead be getting help from veteran defender Raymon Gaddis.

Sources out of Columbus are reporting that the Columbus Crew are signing Ghanaian winger Yaw Yeboah from Polish side Wisla Krakow as their first major signing of the off-season.

St. Louis City SC announced that Bradley Carnell will be the club’s first head coach for the team’s inaugural season in 2023.

Real Salt Lake will be under new ownership as the sale to David Blitzer and Smith Entertainment Group has been approved by the Major League Soccer Board of Governors.

Free Kicks

Pedro Gallese is under contract for this season and seems to want to stay here (video is in Spanish).

La intención de Pedro Gallese es seguir en #OrlandoCity



@TuFPF pic.twitter.com/OOZeRzGH93 — Alonso El Inca (@alonso_inca) January 5, 2022

That will be all from me today.