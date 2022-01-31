Orlando Pride Sign Goalkeeper Anna Moorhouse

The Orlando Pride announced this afternoon the acquisition of English goalkeeper Anna Moorhouse. The 26-year-old joins the Pride from French D1 Feminine club Bordeaux. Moorhouse signed a two-year contract and the Pride used Allocation Money in the transfer. The goalkeeper will join the club pending receipt of a P-1 visa and ITC.

“Anna is a player who we believe will bring us additional stability and flexibility in our goalkeeping options,” Pride General Manager Ian Fleming said in a club press release. “She is a natural shot-stopper, comfortable with the ball at her feet when called upon, and her physical profile is an asset at her position. Anna’s best is still ahead of her, and we’re excited that it will be as a member of the Pride.”

Moorhouse has spent the last two years at Bordeaux, making 24 league appearances and four UEFA Champions League appearances. In her 28 appearances for the French club, Moorhouse conceded 25 goals and recorded 12 shutouts.

A product of the Manchester United academy, Moorhouse began her professional career at Everton. However, the Oldham, England native didn’t appear for the club, making her debut for Durham in 2014. She also spent a short time at Doncaster Rovers Belles before moving on to bigger clubs.

Prior to joining Bordeaux, Moorhouse spent two years with Arsenal and two years with West Ham United of the FA Women’s Super League. At Arsenal, she made six appearances, conceded three goals, and recorded four shutouts. While at West Ham, she made 14 appearances, conceding 23 goals, and keeping three clean sheets. She also helped West Ham make a run to the 2018-19 FA Cup final.

What This Means for Orlando

As the roster stands right now, Moorhouse and Canadian international Erin McLeod are the only goalkeepers under contract, although the club has also offered a new deal for 2022 to 2021 draft pick Kaylie Collins. The team’s rebuild this offseason included sending starter Ashlyn Harris to NJ/NY Gotham FC and third-string goalkeeper Brittany Wilson to Angel City FC. As a result, the Pride were in need of another goalkeeper, especially with Collins as yet unsigned.

Moorhouse will compete with McLeod for the starting position. Fleming’s mention of Moorhouse’s “physical profile” is a reference to her 6-foot-1 frame, which helps her get to high shots that can be problematic for shorter keepers.

She also has experience with some big clubs and even if she doesn’t win the starting spot, she’ll be capable of filling in if McLeod goes on international duty with Canada. At 38 years old, McLeod’s years in the league are numbered, so she’s not part of the team’s long-term plans. At age 26, Moorhouse is entering her prime years and can learn from McLeod. She’s also young enough to be a long-term solution at the position.

Here are some highlights of the Pride’s newest goalkeeper.