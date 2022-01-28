Orlando City fans will get a chance to see the club in action in preseason after all. After initially releasing a preseason schedule that listed all scrimmages as closed to the public, the club announced today that the match scheduled for Feb. 11 against the Colorado Rapids will be open to the public. Game time for the match, which the club is listing as “presented by Orlando Health,” is 7 p.m. at Exploria Stadium.

“We’re very happy to be able to welcome fans to Exploria Stadium on February 11 so they can get their first look at the exciting and promising 2022 Orlando City roster,” President of Business Operations Jarrod Dillon said in a club press release. “We heard from our fans, loud and clear, and I, personally, look forward to getting my first experience of that passion and dedication for our Lions at this match. Of course, I’d also like to thank the Rapids for being willing to open the doors to this match, so we can all enjoy some preseason action.”

The general public can purchase tickets for $10 by following this link. All seating will be general admission, with the east sideline and supporters sections open. Fans holding season tickets for the 2022 campaign will receive up to four complimentary tickets per account, with further information coming from their representatives. Suite holders will also have complimentary access to their suite for the match.

Additionally, for those who can’t make it to the stadium on Feb. 11, the match will be available to stream on the LionNation app or at LionNation.com for those in the Greater Orlando area.

The club is using this preseason match as an opportunity to give back to the community as well. Orlando City is looking for more fans to join the Orlando City Foundation. Fans can also give back to the Parramore community by donating certain items at the match. The club is asking fans to donate the items listed below and will have collection locations at every entrance.

Food items that do not require cooking or a can opener, such as peanut butter, soups (with pull-top lids), applesauce, protein bars, crackers, etc.

Athletic shoes or casual shoes of any kind, including flip flops.

Socks.

Diapers.

Feminine hygiene products.

As a precautionary measure, the club continues to encourage fans attending matches at Exploria Stadium to wear masks and follow social distancing recommendations wherever and whenever possible. Those feeling under the weather would be wise to stay home and stream the match.