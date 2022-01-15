Orlando City Announces 2022 Preseason Schedule

Orlando City has announced its preseason schedule for 2022 and there’s no need to break out the scarves and jerseys just yet, because all of the matches will be played behind closed doors. The enemies of preseason fan fun will take part in seven matches in preparation for the club’s eighth MLS season — five against Major League Soccer opposition and two against USL Championship opponents.

Players will report starting Sunday for medicals and the first training session at the Orlando Health Training Ground at Osceola Heritage Park will take place on Tuesday. The Lions’ first opponent of the preseason has yet to be named but the club announced it will be an MLS side on Sunday, Jan. 23.

The preseason matches against Minnesota United, FC Dallas, and the Colorado Rapids had already leaked out from other teams’ announcements or from being on the MLS website page displaying the 2022 preseason slate. FC Cincinnati and the as-yet-unnamed MLS side will be the other opponents from Major League Soccer. In addition, the Lions will face in-state USL sides Miami FC and the Tampa Bay Rowdies. Tampa Bay will be the final opponent on Saturday, Feb. 19 to close out the preseason schedule.

Orlando will kick off the 2022 regular season at home in Exploria Stadium against CF Montreal at 1 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 27. This will be the club’s third season under Head Coach Oscar Pareja and the first preseason since Orlando City was sold to the Wilf family.

The Lions stil have a bit of roster building to do before the regular season begins and it might not be until just before the season until we know if any of the team’s drafted players will be signed.

2022 Orlando City Preseason Schedule

Sunday, Jan. 23 - Preseason scrimmage vs. MLS Team TBA | Closed-Door

Thursday, Feb. 3 - Preseason scrimmage vs. Minnesota United FC | Closed-Door

Saturday, Feb. 5 - Preseason scrimmage vs. FC Dallas | Closed-Door

Friday, Feb. 11 - Preseason scrimmage vs. Colorado Rapids | Closed-Door

Wedsday, Feb. 16 - Preseason scrimmage vs. Miami FC | Closed-Door

Friday, Feb. 18 - Preseason scrimmage vs. FC Cincinnati | Closed-Door

Saturday, Feb. 19 - Preseason scrimmage vs. Tampa Bay Rowdies | Closed-Door