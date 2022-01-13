Lion Links: 1/13/22

Hello, Mane Landers. Hopefully your Thursday is going well so far. I have another batch of links here for you today so let’s get right into it.

Orlando City Drafted Well

With the 2022 MLS SuperDraft in the books, it is time to finally assess the Lions’ three draft selections and the folks over at MLS.com did just that. Orlando City received a “B” grade for its selections, as the first round pick at No. 18, Jack Lynn, has the quality to be successful at the professional level, but the Lions’ coaching staff needs to find a way to set Lynn up properly. As for second-round pick Nathan Dossantos, they believe that while he is “intriguing” he will need to show more defensive quality other than his ball-playing ability.

Here’s What Jack Lynn Can Do

Speaking of Lynn, if you were looking to do your own self-scouting of the Lions’ newest addition at forward, the club posted highlight reel moments from his collegiate career at Notre Dame.

Just some moments of brilliance from our first round pick #VamosOrlando | #SuperDraft pic.twitter.com/7m4bFJzNTp — Orlando City SC (@OrlandoCitySC) January 12, 2022

U.S. National Teams Roundup

The United States Women’s National Team announced the roster that be heading to Austin, TX for the annual training camp that will be held from Jan. 19-28. One player of note, Trinity Rodman, gets her first call up at 19 years old.

U.S. Men’s National Team and Juventus midfielder Weston McKennie scored the opening goal for his club during the Italian Supercoppa final versus Inter Milan. Although Juventus ultimately ended up losing at the death of extra time, 2-1, It was great to see the young American score on a big stage for Juventus.

WESTON. MCKENNIE. HEADER.



JUVENTUS STRIKE FIRST IN THE #SUPERCOPPAFRECCIAROSSA pic.twitter.com/UYb7pM6MRR — CBS Sports Golazo ⚽️ (@CBSSportsGolazo) January 12, 2022

Although Anderlecht continue talks with AS Roma over USMNT right back Bryan Reynolds, with a move said to be close, Inter Miami and the Seattle Sounders are the two MLS teams that tried to acquire the American international.

News Around MLS

The Portland Timbers agreed in principle for a transfer of club legend Diego Valeri to Lanus of the Primera División in Argentina. The deal is not complete yet, but it is in the final stages with the deal said to be a transfer fee of $175k and his salary cap hit for Portland will be absolved in 2022.

Former USMNT and Sporting Kansas City midfielder Benny Feilhaber will be the next head coach for Sporting Kansas City II of MLS Next Pro, the club announced.

Real Salt Lake signed free agent Scott Caldwell, ending his nine-season career with the New England Revolution.

Ilie Sanchez signed with LAFC as a free agent on a two-year contract that includes a club option for 2024.

Free Kicks

That will be all for me today, Mane Landers. Have a great Thursday and I’ll see you next week.