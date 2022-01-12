Orlando City is in the midst of its off-season roster makeover that feels more like a rebuild after losing so much offense in the forms of Daryl Dike, Nani, and Chris Mueller. There haven’t been any additions to the attack as far as transfers, but the Lions did add a couple of attacking players via Tuesday’s 2022 MLS SuperDraft. We’ll tell you what little we know about Orlando’s three draftees.

Dike said goodbye but it’s good to have Mauricio Pereyra back for another year and it’s also quite nice to have Ruan sign on for a couple more years, taking care of the team’s right back spot. The Lions added a Uruguayan central midfielder but have not yet landed the South American wingers that have been reported on for weeks. We have (sort of) updates on those. We also discuss Alexandre Pato’s recent social media posts that indicate his return may be coming any time now.

The Orlando Pride made a minor trade on Tuesday, adding forward Darian Jenkins. We get into what that trade means and whether the Pride paid too much. The good news is that this is a player that Head Coach Amanda Cromwell knows well and probably has a good understanding of how best to utilize her talents.

This week’s mailbag asks about what to do in England, which Lion will wear the armband in 2022, and how to rank the 2021 output from Marvel Studios. If there’s anything — and we do mean anything — you want us to address on the next show, just ask by tweeting it to us at @TheManeLand with the hashtag #AskTMLPC.

Stay safe and enjoy the show!

Here’s how No. 277 went down:

0:15 - Orlando City goings, comings, draftings, rumorings, and re-signings. Who left Orlando, who stayed, who came, who is probably coming, who might come, and who got drafted.

39:44 - The Pride bolster the attack by signing Darian Jenkins and another thought-provoking mailbag with both soccer and non-soccer questions.