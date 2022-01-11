After selecting a forward with their first-round pick of the 2022 MLS SuperDraft, Orlando City went defensive in the second round, taking Marshall center back Nathan Dossantos. The pick was the 18th of the second round and 46th overall in the draft.

The Canadian from just outside of Toronto began his collegiate career with Duquesne in Pittsburgh. In his two years there, Dossantos made 33 appearances (all starts) and played nearly 3,000 minutes.

The 5-foot-11 defender transferred to Marshall prior to the 2020-2021 college season. He made 18 appearances (17 starts) that year and played 1,655 minutes. Recording a goal and two assists in the spring season, Dossantos helped Marshall win its first-ever men’s soccer national championship. Dossantos returned to Marshall for his senior season, making 18 starts and recording 1,690 minutes.

In addition to the national championship, Dossantos won several accolades during his Marshall career. In his junior season, the center back was named to the 2020 NCAA All-Tournament Team and First-Team All-Conference USA. In his senior season, the defender was chosen for the United Soccer Coaches First Team All-Southeast Region, First-Team All-Conference USA, and was named Conference USA Defender of the Year.

Here are some highlights from the Lions’ newest defender.

What It Means for Orlando

The Lions are pretty well set when it comes to their backline for the 2022 season, with Ruan, Robin Jansson, Antonio Carlos, and Joao Moutinho all returning. Rodrigo Schlegel is the team’s third center back but the position could still use depth after the departures of Kamal Miller and Alex de John in 2020. Dossantos will likely be trying to win a spot as a backup in the back line.

Similar to the team’s first round pick, Dossantos is a developmental project. If he doesn’t fit it in the first team at the beginning of the season, you could see him spend the year with Orlando City B, which returns this season in the new MLS Next Pro league.