The Orlando Pride had a busy week with an Expansion Draft, a regular draft, and multiple trades, including the long-awaited details on Alex Morgan’s move to San Diego. We break down the former Pride players selected by expansion Angel City, the trades related to the NWSL Expansion Draft, the details of the Morgan deal, and we go pick by pick through the draft day happenings. Pride GM Ian Fleming and new Orlando Head Coach Amanda Cromwell had a lot going on in the last couple of weeks.

Orlando City fans now know the fate of two midfielders who were in negotiations following the roster announcements at the start of this month. Mauricio Pereyra is back in the fold for another year, while Uri Rosell is heading back to Sporting Kansas City after not re-signing with Orlando. We also go into the 2022 schedule drop and point out some of the quirks and details.

We also briefly touched on a pretty boring United States Men’s National Team friendly victory over Bosnia & Herzegovina to close out the 2021 schedule.

This week’s mailbag asked about the upcoming World Cup and the USMNT’s chances in it, as well as whether Daryl Dike will be in the mix at striker for Gregg Berhalter. There were also questions about the Orlando City schedule for next year and whether we’d like to see the Lions play everyone. If there’s anything — and we do mean anything — you want us to address on the next show, just ask by tweeting it to us at @TheManeLand with the hashtag #AskTMLPC.

Stay safe and enjoy the show!

Here’s how No. 276 went down:

0:15 - A crazy week for the Pride, the loss of a center back and a goalkeeper, the addition of a bunch of young forwards, and more.

33:56 - The Lions re-signed a Uruguayan midfielder and lost a Spanish midfielder. Here’s what it means for the Lions and we dive into the 2022 schedule.

1:00:37 - Mailbag time! I give a percentile dice roll for a Daryl Dike key role in the next World Cup, and we talk scheduling again.