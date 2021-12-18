The Orlando Pride used their third and final first-round pick in the 2022 NWSL Draft on Santa Clara forward Julie Doyle. The selection, which came over in the trade with Gotham FC for Ashlyn Harris and Ali Krieger, ended an action-filled first round for the Pride that saw the departure of Phoebe McClernon and addition of three new players.

After making four first-round selections in the team’s first six drafts, the Pride made three in this draft.

“I’m just someone that will compete no matter what,” Doyle said about her game. “I’m someone that doesn’t give up. I’m versatile. I can play midfield, defense, and forward.”

“Obviously I’m really familiar with Julie Doyle,” Pride Head Coach Amanda Cromwell said. “She’s a Santa Clara player. We play them every year. She has a lot of versatility to her game. She’s athletic. She can get in behind. She goes at you 1-v-1 and can offer a lot of different components to our attack. She’s also a good defender as a forward. She has a bite to her. She has a grit...and she’ll fight to get into the lineup and I love that. I think her mentality will work really well.”

“I’m really excited,” Doyle said about being drafted by the Pride. “Because I feel like there’s some opportunity here with the forwards that have just left and then traded to other teams, and hopefully I can make an impact right away.”

Doyle joins the Pride after playing four years for the Santa Clara Broncos, making 70 appearances (55 starts) and recording 16 goals and 14 assists. The forward made an impact right away for the Broncos, making 18 appearances (17 starts) in her freshman season. Her most college appearances came in her junior season, when she played in 23 games (20 starts).

The Laguna Niguel, CA native has been a part of the U.S. National Team setup since 2013. Over the past eight years, the forward has played for the U.S. U-15, U-16, and U-20 teams, and attended 13 domestic national team camps and seven international camps. In 2016, Doyle was an alternate for the U.S. at the U-20 FIFA World Cup.

The forward was named first-team All-WCC twice, for her freshman and senior seasons. Additionally, she was named second-team All-WCC for her junior year and first-team All-West Region for her senior campaign.

What It Means for Orlando

The Pride are looking to build their attack after trading Jodie Taylor and Alex Morgan. The two attacking selections in this draft provide depth and give two young players the ability to learn under experienced veterans Sydney Leroux and Marta.

Cromwell said Doyle has an underdog mentality and that would serve her well in trying to win not only a roster spot, but also a starting position. The forward position returns Leroux, while Marta could drop to a midfield playmaker role, which would provide some opportunities for both Doyle and No. 5 overall pick Mia Fishel right away.