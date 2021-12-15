The Major League Soccer schedule was released this afternoon, telling us once again when, where, and against whom Orlando City will play during the upcoming season. The 2022 opening games were previously announced for each team, showing that the Lions will once again start the season at home. Orlando will kick off its 2022 season at home on Sunday, Feb. 27 against CF Montreal at Exploria Stadium at 1 p.m. and will travel to play at the Chicago Fire at 6 p.m. on Saturday, March 5.

As usual, the schedule will include 34 regular-season games for each team — 17 at home and 17 away. Orlando City will play each Eastern Conference team twice (once at home and once away). The Lions will face more Western Conference teams than in the last couple of years but will not play Vancouver, San Jose, Nashville, Sporting Kansas City, or Minnesota United.

Orlando City will meet two clubs for the first time. Charlotte FC will visit Exploria Stadium for the first time on Saturday, April 30. The Lions will visit Charlotte on Sunday, Aug. 21. The first ever meeting between Orlando City and Austin FC will take place in the Texas capital on Sunday, May 22.

In terms of Orlando’s rivalry matches, MLS (in its infinite wisdom) will have the Lions squaring off against Atlanta United on short rest both times. Orlando City visits Atlanta on Sunday, July 17 and the Five Stripes come to the City Beautiful on Wednesday, Sept. 14. The Tropic Thunder matches against Inter Miami will take place in Orlando on Saturday, July 9 and in Fort Lauderdale on Sunday, Sept. 4.

The Lions will take on MLS Cup-winning New York City FC on Sunday, Aug. 28 at home and Saturday, Oct. 1 on the road. Orlando City will visit the Supporters Shield winners in New England on Thursday, June 30 and welcome the Revolution to Exploria Stadium on Saturday, Aug. 6.

City will be on national television at least six times in 2022, with the remaining games available on both FOX 35 PLUS and via stream on LionNation TV.

Orlando City will close out its 2022 MLS regular season with a Decision Day match against the Columbus Crew at Exploria Stadium on Sunday, Oct. 9 with kickoff time to be determined later.

Here’s the schedule breakdown in terms of games by month:

February: 1 (home)

1 (home) March: 4 (1 home, 3 away)

4 (1 home, 3 away) April: 5 (4 home, 1 away)

5 (4 home, 1 away) May: 4 (1 home, 3 away)

4 (1 home, 3 away) June: 3 (1 home, 2 away)

3 (1 home, 2 away) July: 6 (3 home, 3 away)

6 (3 home, 3 away) August: 5 (3 home, 2 away)

5 (3 home, 2 away) September: 4 (2 home, 2 away)

4 (2 home, 2 away) October: 2 (1 home, 1 away)

Here’s the schedule breakdown by days of the week:

Sunday: 10 (4 home, 6 away)

10 (4 home, 6 away) Monday: 1 (home)

1 (home) Tuesday: 0

0 Wednesday: 3 (2 home, 1 away)

3 (2 home, 1 away) Thursday: 1 (away)

1 (away) Friday: 1 (away)

1 (away) Saturday: 18 (10 home, 8 away)

Orlando City’s 2021 schedule:

(All games televised on FOX 35 Plus and streamed on LionNation TV unless otherwise noted below)

*Univision

** ESPN

^ABC

#FS1/FOX Deportes