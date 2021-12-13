Lion Links: 12/13/21

Merry Monday morning, Mane Landers. Yes, New York City FC won the title, and now that it is over, we can all move on. The off-season has officially begun, and there will be plenty of better days as we look forward to next year. Before we get started, let’s all wish Orlando Pride defender Phoebe McClernon a happy 24th birthday.
Let’s get to the links.
Rocha Recognized
It certainly wasn’t how Orlando City supporters wanted Tony Rocha to be on an MLS Cup-winning side, but the former Lion achieved that goal in NYCFC’s victory over the Portland Timbers. Rocha becomes the first Belizean to win the MLS Cup. The Football Federation of Belize even congratulated Rocha on the victory.
A Silly Half Day in MLS
The MLS half-day transfer window opened and closed yesterday, and there was plenty of action for so little time. Alas, that doesn’t mean that Orlando City got into the action, but several other clubs did.
- Charlotte FC acquired right back Jaylin Lindsey from Sporting Kansas City for $100,000 in General Allocation Money (GAM). The club also acquired goalkeeper Pablo Sisniega from LAFC for $50,000 in GAM. Additionally, Charlotte FC acquired two international roster slots for the 2022 season from Nashville SC in exchange for $500,000 in GAM.
- Nashville SC acquired forward Ethan Zubak from the LA Galaxy in exchange for the club’s natural first-round pick (21st overall) in the 2022 MLS SuperDraft. The club also acquired forward Teal Bunbury from the New England Revolution for up to $150,000 in GAM.
- Inter Miami CF acquired midfielder Jean Mota from Brazilian top-flight club Santos FC to a two-year contract, with a club option for a third season. The club also re-signed midfielder Victor Ulloa to a new two-year deal starting in 2022.
- Houston Dynamo FC acquired defender Daniel Steres from the LA Galaxy in exchange for the Dynamo’s natural third-round pick (60th overall) in the 2022 MLS SuperDraft.
- LAFC is looking to transfer midfielder Eduard Atuesta to Brazilian giants Palmeiras. LAFC also acquired defender Franco Escobar from Atlanta United in exchange for up to $600,000 in GAM, which includes $250,000 in 2022.
- FC Dallas acquired an international roster spot from Nashville SC in exchange for $250,000 in GAM. That brings the club’s total to nine international roster spots.
- The New York Red Bulls have acquired Scottish attacking midfielder Lewis Morgan from Inter Miami CF in exchange for $1,200,000 in GAM over two years.
New York City FC also got into the action:
Sources: NYCFC acquire 2022 int'l roster spot from Nashville SC for $250k GAM.— Tom Bogert (@tombogert) December 12, 2021
Nashville have acquired $1m GAM for four int'l slots in trades today. Incredible.
It seems that Nashville has something up its sleeve.
USMNT Transfer Rumors
Two of the biggest names in U.S. Soccer may be on the move in the next transfer window. Juventus is looking to sell Weston McKennie. Potential landing spots for the American include Tottenham and other English Premier League clubs, as well as clubs in the Bundesliga.
Barcelona is potentially looking to bring in either Cesar Azpilicueta, Antonio Rudiger or Christian Pulisic. The American has been on the bench for Chelsea recently due to injuries, and Pulisic may be open to a move.
English Premier League News
Not much changed atop the EPL standings as both Manchester City and Liverpool continued their winning ways. Despite being a man up for the entire second half, it still took a 66th-minute penalty kick from Raheem Sterling for top of the table City to defeat Wolves 1-0. Likewise, Liverpool had to rely on a 67th-minute penalty kick to defeat Aston Villa on Steven Gerrard’s return to Anfield as Villa’s manager. Across town, Everton suffered its fourth defeat in five matches, losing 3-1 to Crystal Palace. The Rafa Benitez era with the Toffees started out so well, but things aren’t looking as rosy at this time.
Manchester United’s match at Brentford may not happen tomorrow, as the club has reported a small number of Covid-19 positive cases as of Sunday. United isn’t the only club dealing with this as Tottenham had to postpone its match against Brighton & Hove Albion due to too many positive tests.
Free Kicks
- Former Cameroon, Barcelona, and Inter Milan striker Samuel Eto’o has been elected president of the Cameroon Football Federation. It is hoped that the four-time African Footballer of the Year can bring organization to the mismanagement and allegations of corruption that have plagued the federation.
- The USWNT’s Julie Ertz and husband Zach Ertz teamed up to make 15 children from the Boys and Girls Club of the Valley’s day by donating $200 gift cards to Dick’s Sporting Goods.
- It seems that the attacking apple doesn’t fall from from the tree. Young Cassius has showed that he doesn’t have goalkeeping tendencies. It seems his mother is quite all right with it.
Cassius played goalkeeper today and he was so bad they pulled him and put him back upfront. Dreams really do come true.— Sydney Leroux (@sydneyleroux) December 12, 2021
That will do it for today. Stay tuned for more off-season news. Vamos Orlando!
Loading comments...