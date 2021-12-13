Lion Links: 12/13/21

Merry Monday morning, Mane Landers. Yes, New York City FC won the title, and now that it is over, we can all move on. The off-season has officially begun, and there will be plenty of better days as we look forward to next year. Before we get started, let’s all wish Orlando Pride defender Phoebe McClernon a happy 24th birthday.

Let’s get to the links.

Rocha Recognized

It certainly wasn’t how Orlando City supporters wanted Tony Rocha to be on an MLS Cup-winning side, but the former Lion achieved that goal in NYCFC’s victory over the Portland Timbers. Rocha becomes the first Belizean to win the MLS Cup. The Football Federation of Belize even congratulated Rocha on the victory.

A Silly Half Day in MLS

The MLS half-day transfer window opened and closed yesterday, and there was plenty of action for so little time. Alas, that doesn’t mean that Orlando City got into the action, but several other clubs did.

New York City FC also got into the action:

Sources: NYCFC acquire 2022 int'l roster spot from Nashville SC for $250k GAM.



Nashville have acquired $1m GAM for four int'l slots in trades today. Incredible. — Tom Bogert (@tombogert) December 12, 2021

It seems that Nashville has something up its sleeve.

Two of the biggest names in U.S. Soccer may be on the move in the next transfer window. Juventus is looking to sell Weston McKennie. Potential landing spots for the American include Tottenham and other English Premier League clubs, as well as clubs in the Bundesliga.

Barcelona is potentially looking to bring in either Cesar Azpilicueta, Antonio Rudiger or Christian Pulisic. The American has been on the bench for Chelsea recently due to injuries, and Pulisic may be open to a move.

English Premier League News

Not much changed atop the EPL standings as both Manchester City and Liverpool continued their winning ways. Despite being a man up for the entire second half, it still took a 66th-minute penalty kick from Raheem Sterling for top of the table City to defeat Wolves 1-0. Likewise, Liverpool had to rely on a 67th-minute penalty kick to defeat Aston Villa on Steven Gerrard’s return to Anfield as Villa’s manager. Across town, Everton suffered its fourth defeat in five matches, losing 3-1 to Crystal Palace. The Rafa Benitez era with the Toffees started out so well, but things aren’t looking as rosy at this time.

Manchester United’s match at Brentford may not happen tomorrow, as the club has reported a small number of Covid-19 positive cases as of Sunday. United isn’t the only club dealing with this as Tottenham had to postpone its match against Brighton & Hove Albion due to too many positive tests.

Free Kicks

Former Cameroon, Barcelona, and Inter Milan striker Samuel Eto’o has been elected president of the Cameroon Football Federation. It is hoped that the four-time African Footballer of the Year can bring organization to the mismanagement and allegations of corruption that have plagued the federation.

The USWNT’s Julie Ertz and husband Zach Ertz teamed up to make 15 children from the Boys and Girls Club of the Valley’s day by donating $200 gift cards to Dick’s Sporting Goods.

It seems that the attacking apple doesn’t fall from from the tree. Young Cassius has showed that he doesn’t have goalkeeping tendencies. It seems his mother is quite all right with it.

Cassius played goalkeeper today and he was so bad they pulled him and put him back upfront. Dreams really do come true. — Sydney Leroux (@sydneyleroux) December 12, 2021

That will do it for today. Stay tuned for more off-season news. Vamos Orlando!