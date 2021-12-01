Orlando City said goodbye to team captain Nani this past week, as the Lions declined to exercise the Portuguese talisman’s contract option. So the club will have at least two Designated Player slots open this off-season pending a decision on Mauricio Pereyra. The Lions will have a new captain in 2022 and we look back at Nani’s career in Orlando.

The club also made a new hire in adding Jarrod Dillon to the newly created position of president of business operations. The Wilf family is already showing a commitment to doing things a little differently in the front office. To that end, Amanda Duffy is no longer with the Orlando Pride, but the Pride may be closer to hiring a new head coach — one that has a history of success and is quite familiar with the city of Orlando.

We also did our annual roster predictions. This season we actually know most of the contract statuses of the players, so we might not get quite as many wrong, but there are still some unknowns and that always makes things dicey. We go player-by-player through both the Orlando City and Orlando Pride rosters to try to determine who will be on the roster when the 2022 season arrives.

This week’s mailbag asked about the best way to watch the films in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. This is a question right up Dave Rohe’s alley and it turns out we’re on the same page. If there’s anything — and we do mean anything — you want us to address on the next show, just ask by tweeting it to us at @TheManeLand with the hashtag #AskTMLPC.

