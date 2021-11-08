2021 Orlando Pride Season in Review: Konya Plummer

The Orlando Pride drafted defender Konya Plummer out of UCF in the 2020 NWSL Draft. In her first year with the Pride, the Jamaican international appeared in two games with one start during the 2020 NWSL Fall Series. However, with several loaned players returning for the 2021 NWSL season, Plummer saw her role reduced and was eventually loaned to Swedish side AIK in August.

Statistical Breakdown

Plummer started the first two games of the 2021 NWSL Challenge Cup, a 2-2 draw with Racing Louisville FC and a 1-0 loss to NJ/NY Gotham FC. She played every minute of the two games, but didn’t appear in the final two Challenge Cup matches. Plummer attempted 76 passes in those two games, completing 75.2% of them, and made four tackles. She conceded three fouls in those two appearances and drew one against Louisville.

The defender continued to be listed on the team sheet in the first 13 games of the regular season, but had trouble getting off the bench. Her first regular season appearance for the Pride came in the team’s ninth game against the North Carolina Courage when she replaced Ali Krieger at halftime.

Plummer ended her NWSL regular season with three substitute appearances, playing 45 minutes against the Courage, four minutes against Louisville, and three minutes against OL Reign. In those 52 minutes, she didn’t record any goals or assists and only attempted 15 passes, completing 73.3% of them.

Best Game

There aren’t many appearances to choose from, but Plummer’s best game was her first appearance against Louisville in the Challenge Cup. This is partly decided by process of elimination, as she conceded a penalty in her other Challenge Cup appearance and her poor clearance contributed to the second goal against the Courage.

One of her two 90-minute performances, Plummer didn’t record any shots or assists. However, she was active, recording 54 touches and 47 total passes, completing 74.5% of them. Additionally, she conceded one foul and won another.

2021 Final Grade

Plummer’s 232 minutes are below the minimum number needed to receive a grade. Therefore, The Mane Land staff gives the Jamaican defender an incomplete for the 2021 NWSL season. We might have seen more of the 24-year-old later in the season had she not been sent on loan, but the Pride wanted her to see more minutes than she was getting in Orlando and the addition of Amy Turner made it even less likely she’d see the field.

2022 Outlook

The Pride signed Plummer to a two-year contract with an option for an additional year. Her two years finished at the end of the 2021 season, so the Pride could pick up her option for 2022. While she hasn’t played much, Plummer’s age is to her benefit as the Pride have a list of aging defenders, including Krieger (37), Ali Riley (34), Toni Pressley (31), and Turner (30). She could return following her loan and be a defender for the future.

