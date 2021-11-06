2021 Orlando Pride Season in Review: Jade Moore

The Orlando Pride signed defensive midfielder Jade Moore from Reading FC of England’s FA Women’s Super League on April 1, 2020. She went on loan to Atletico Madrid when the 2020 NWSL season was cancelled and the Pride withdrew from the Challenge Cup. The plan was for her to be a key player in 2021 for the Pride, but it didn’t work out.

After starting all four games in the 2021 NWSL Challenge Cup, the 31-year-old English international suffered a left knee injury at the end of the preseason tournament and didn’t appear during the regular season.

Statistical Breakdown

Moore started each of the Pride’s four NWSL Challenge Cup games, going the full 90 against NJ/NY Gotham FC on April 14. She also played 65 minutes against Racing Louisville, 74 minutes against the Washington Spirit, and 76 minutes in the final game against the North Carolina Courage for a total of 305 minutes.

On the defensive end, Moore had seven clearances, two blocks, and five interceptions. She won 31 of her 45 duels (68.9%) and three of her six duels (50%) in the air. She won 12 of her 19 attempted tackles (63.2%) in those four matches.

Offensively, the midfielder attempted 97 total passes, successfully completing 71 of them (73.2%), showing why she was supposed to be a key part of the midfield. She ended her season with three shots, one in each of her first three games, and all were off target.

Best Game

Statistically, Moore was consistent in her four appearances. However, her best game was in the 1-0 loss to NJ/NY Gotham FC on April 14. It was the only game that she went the full 90 minutes and she was active in the midfield, fouling three times but drawing two. She took an off-target shot in that game, the same as in the games on either side of that appearance.

2021 Final Grade

Moore only played 305 minutes this year, falling short of the 360 necessary minutes to receive a grade. Therefore, she receives an incomplete from The Mane Land staff for the 2021 NWSL season. In all likelihood, she would’ve been a key part of the team during the season if she had stayed healthy. She got back to full training midseason, but never made it back into the team before the season ended. The Pride could have used a player like Moore to help shield the back line, connect the defense to the offense, and control the middle of the pitch.

2022 Outlook

Moore’s contract will need to be renewed if she is to return in 2022. Her original deal was for 2020 and the Pride exercised her option year for 2021. Moore is a quality defensive midfielder with international experience and can add a lot to the Pride in terms of leadership. There seemed to be more stability in the midfield before her injury. Assuming she’s healthy, Moore would be a good partner in the central midfield alongside Gunny Jonsdottir if her contract is renewed for next season. Orlando will need to be sure of the team doctors’ decision on her prognosis and weigh her age (31) into the decision on whether or not to bring her back.

Previous Season in Review Articles (Date Posted)

Abi Kim (11/1/21)

Ally Haran (11/3/21)

Chelsee Washington (11/4/21)

Parker Roberts (11/4/21)

Emily van Egmond (11/5/21)