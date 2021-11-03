2021 Orlando Pride Season in Review: Ally Haran

The Orlando Pride saw enough from former Wake Forest University defender Ally Haran during the 2020 NWSL Fall Series to sign her to a one-year contract on March 25, prior to the 2021 season. Haran provided one of the few memorable moments of that Fall Series with her late game-tying goal in an Orlando rally from 3-0 down to draw the North Carolina Courage, 3-3, last Oct. 17.

The Canadian-born and Michigan-raised defender provided depth to the Pride back line in 2021 but didn’t see the field much. Let’s take a look at her on-field contributions.

Statistical Breakdown

Haran didn’t appear in any of the four 2021 NWSL Challenge Cup matches, and made only two appearances during the regular season for a total of just 17 minutes. She made a late substitute appearance on May 26 against the Portland Thorns in a 2-1 win. She entered late in that match, substituting on for Marta, making her first regular-season appearance with the Pride to help see out the game. She also played on June 26 in Orlando’s 2-1 loss at Houston, coming on for Courtney Petersen in the 78th minute. As her jersey number is 26, it is a great coincidence that both of her appearances came on the 26th day of the month and it’s also coincidental that both scorelines were 2-1.

As a defender coming on late in the game both times, it’s not surprising that she did not register a direct goal contribution or a shot attempt. She completed 57.1% of her seven total passes with 100% accuracy in her own half. Haran made five clearances in her brief time on the field but won only 20% of her duels.

Best Game

It’s kind of a toss-up on her best game because she played so few minutes and made only two appearances, but since she played 12 minutes against Houston as opposed to just five against Portland, we’ll go with the away appearance against the Dash. She had a couple more pass attempts in that match but neither game was particularly affected by her involvement.

2021 Final Grade

With just 17 minutes on the pitch, Haran doesn’t qualify under the minimum requirements for a season grade. She gets an incomplete grade from The Mane Land staff as she wasn’t on the pitch long enough to truly show what she can do. The best that can be said is that Orlando did not concede a goal with Haran in defense in her limited involvement. That’s ultimately what defenders are judged on anyway.

2022 Outlook

The 25-year-old’s stint with the Pride ended just two days ago when she transferred to Canberra United in Australia. She will not be back with Orlando in 2022 barring something unusual happening. Haran has plenty left in the tank and if she can put together a solid season with Canberra, she could find her way back to the NWSL in the future.

