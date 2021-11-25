Orlando City had its season end Tuesday on a chilly night on a terrible football field with a 3-1 playoff loss at Nashville SC. There are worse ways to end an MLS season but the nerves are a little raw at the moment so Dave Rohe and I do our best to take an objective look at the team’s first-ever road playoff match and talk about the adversity the Lions overcame to even get to that point. Only one MLS team ends the season happy and unfortunately this year it’s not ours.

We dive into all the key moments in the match, talk about who we thought didn’t play well, discuss why the substitution pattern was a little bit different than a regular game, and select our Man of the Match. We were united on this one.

The 2022 season has effectively already begun for Orlando City and we look ahead to the Lions’ first two matches of the coming year. Once again, Orlando will start the season within the friendly confines of their own building — for the eighth consecutive season — and then they’ll hit the road.

This week’s mailbag asked about Nani’s future with Orlando City and whether or not he’ll be a Designated Player or come back to the Lions as a Targeted Allocation Money re-signing. We can’t spoil our stays/goes segment just yet but we do have an answer. If there’s anything — and we do mean anything — you want us to address on the next show, just ask by tweeting it to us at @TheManeLand with the hashtag #AskTMLPC.

That’s all for this week.

Stay safe and enjoy the show!

Here’s how No. 273 went down:

0:15 - Orlando City went to Nashville seeking a little retribution for stolen points from the Halloween Heist. Instead, it was more anger, but at least this time the Lions are probably a little more upset with themselves than the referee.

31:51 - We have some stuff to say about Alexandre Pato’s few minutes on the field Tuesday night, we discuss the 2022 season opener and first road game, and hit the mailbag.

Happy Thanksgiving, everyone.