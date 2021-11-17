Orlando City reached the postseason without a single player or a head coach deemed worthy of being a finalist for an MLS award for 2021. That’s quite a feat! We discuss the MLS Awards finalists and talk a little about the job Oscar Pareja did over the course of the year. We also talked about the persistent Daryl Dike-to-England rumors and I propose an idea.

The United States Men’s National Team took care of business against Mexico in Cincinnati with another #DosACero and the third win over its archrival during the calendar year. There will be people moping about two dropped points in a 1-1 draw at Jamaica but it’s all part of this young team’s growth — learning how to respond after an emotional win. That’s it for qualifying until 2022, so those four points of a possible six will have to do.

With no Orlando Pride news to discuss, we also talked about the upsets in the NWSL playoffs and how interesting the final looks now that the two favorites are out. Good luck to the Washington Spirit and Chicago Red Stars.

This week’s mailbag asked about some Orlando City youngsters and whether or not they will see the field more in 2022. There was also a question about contract options and we kicked the can a little bit because we can’t spoil our annual “stays or goes” show. If there’s anything — and we do mean anything — you want us to address on the next show, just ask by tweeting it to us at @TheManeLand with the hashtag #AskTMLPC.

That’s all for this week.

Stay safe and enjoy the show!

Here’s how No. 272 went down:

0:15 - Orlando City news is scarce this week but we discuss Daryl Dike rumors and how the Lions can address them. Plus, the USMNT earned some points.

34:32 - Our mailbag asks about Jordan Bender and Derek Dodson and we discuss Tuesday’s inevitable draw against Nashville SC and how it will resolve itself in the end.