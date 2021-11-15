2021 Orlando Pride Season in Review: Marisa Viggiano

After being drafted by the Pride in 2019 and playing in the 2020 Fall Series, Marisa Viggiano signed a two-year extension with an option for an additional year prior to the 2021 NWSL season. The 24-year-old midfielder split time with Meggie Dougherty Howard and was a dependable player for both Marc Skinner and Becky Burleigh.

Statistical Breakdown

Viggiano started the season in the 2021 NWSL Challenge Cup, starting all four games and recording 352 minutes. She made 143 passes in the four-game tournament, completing 107 (74.8%). She played more passes forward (37.1%) than anywhere else on the field.

On the attacking end, she got off three shots but only one was on target. She didn’t have any goals or assists in the tournament.

Viggiano continued to be a key contributor when the regular season started, playing in 21 of the team’s 24 games and starting 14. Sharing time with Dougherty Howard, Viggiano played a total of 1,233 minutes.

Defensively, Viggiano recorded 13 clearances and 18 interceptions in the midfield. She was successful in 14 of 26 tackles (53.8%) and 52 of 109 duels (47.7%).

The midfielder’s main impact was in her distribution. She completed 473 of her 582 passes (81.3%) and 22 of her 56 long balls (39.3%). Her passes were pretty evenly distributed and she was almost as successful on the attacking end of the field (73.8%) as on her own side of the field (85%).

In her 21 appearances, Viggiano accumulated seven shots, putting three on target. Her lone goal was a strike against the Portland Thorns on July 18 in the fifth minute of second-half injury time.

Best Game

Viggiano’s best game came on July 31 in a 1-1 draw against the North Carolina Courage. In 90 minutes, the midfielder was heavily involved in the game. She had 66 touches and completed 89.3% of her 56 passes. Additionally, she had one shot and one tackle.

Her 66 touches were the second-most she had this season, one short of her season high. Her 56 passes were a season high and her passing completion percentage was her fourth-highest of the season.

2021 Final Grade

Viggiano received a 5.5 grade for the 2021 NWSL campaign. The Pride midfield was disappointing this year so you won’t find many high grades among players in those positions. Viggiano did have some quality performances, particularly against OL Reign on July 24 and the Courage on July 31. However, her passing was off at times and her performances too inconsistent to get a higher grade.

2022 Outlook

Viggiano is under contract for the 2022 NWSL season so she’ll be back next year. After a solid 2021 season, you can expect to see the young midfielder starting several games and as a key part of the team moving forward.

