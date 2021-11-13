2021 Orlando Pride Season in Review: Amy Turner

The Orlando Pride signed Amy Turner on June 25, 2021 from Manchester United as they looked to bolster their already strong back line. The 30-year-old English international soon was placed next to Ali Krieger as starting center back.

Statistical Breakdown

Turner came off the bench in her first two games before entering the starting lineup. She went on to start 12 of the next 13 games, before a makeshift lineup saw her on the bench for the final match. In total, Turner made 14 appearances with 12 starts and recorded 1,104 minutes.

The center back recorded 54 clearances, 15 blocks, and 39 interceptions during her 14 appearances. She lost most tackles she went in for, only winning four of the 10 (40%), but was much better in duels. She won 39 of her 68 duels (57.4%) and won 18 of her 31 aerial duels (58.1%).

Turner was also successful distributing the ball out of the back. She successfully completed 467 of her 557 passes (83.8%) and 49 of 101 long passes (48.5%). As you would expect from a center back, most of her passes went forward (43.4%) and she was most successful passing out of her own half (91.4%).

In her 14 appearances, Turner never got into the attack. She didn’t record any shots and only had one key pass. Additionally, she won 10 fouls, conceded 11 fouls, and was booked four times.

Best Game

Turner’s best game came on Aug. 8 in Chicago. Paired with Krieger, the Pride back line kept the Red Stars off the board — the only clean sheet with Turner in the starting lineup. The hosts did get off 14 shots with five on target, but the Pride defenders blocked five shots, making the job easier for Ashlyn Harris.

Personally, Turner played all 90 minutes of that game. She had 65 touches and made 47 passes, completing 89.4% of them. She won one tackle in that game and conceded two fouls.

2021 Final Grade

Turner received a 6 composite grade from The Mane Land staff. At times she was excellent, but her performances were a little inconsistent. Part of that is because she joined the team midseason and it takes time for center back partnership to become cohesive. However, she played well with Krieger and Phoebe McClernon. All three should be back next season so you should see even better performances from Turner in 2022.

2022 Outlook

Turner signed a two-year contract with an option for a third year, so she’ll be back with the Pride in 2022 barring something unforseen. In all likelihood, she’ll continue to start at center. However, her partner remains to be seen as Ali Riley is out of contract following the 2021 season, which could push Krieger to right back.

