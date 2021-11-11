Orlando City is back in the postseason! The Lions went to Canada knowing they needed a result on the road against a stubborn CF Montreal side that they hadn’t managed to beat in two previous match-ups in their own stadium. It was a daunting task, as almost every MLS road match is, but it was especially difficult after coming off an emotional letdown at the end of the Nashville game against a desperate Montreal team that needed to win to get in.

But Oscar Pareja got the minds of his players right and they took care of business north of the border against CF Montreal in a 2-0 win. The Lions withstood the early Montreal energy and press and managed to hold on until the offense could get a foothold, with Sebas Mendez scoring a spectacular golazo and Daryl Dike adding insurance late in the match with his 10th goal of the season.

Dave Rohe and I break down the regular season finale and make our Man of the Match selections. We’re split this week but either of us could have made the other’s pick.

We also discussed Orlando City’s playoff scenario and why the postseason road could have been much tougher even though the Lions will be on the road for all but one possible match-up in the East. The West had a crazy Decision Day and we touch on that as well.

This week’s mailbag asked about Chris Mueller, our favorite sports playoff moments, and what a Bizarro World with Dike in Miami would have looked like this season. If there’s anything — and we do mean anything — you want us to address on the next show, just ask by tweeting it to us at @TheManeLand with the hashtag #AskTMLPC.

That’s all for this week.

Stay safe and enjoy the show!

Here’s how No. 271 went down:

0:15 - Orlando City spoils Montreal’s postseason hopes while making their own playoff dreams come true in a solid road performance.

35:15 - A walk through the final standings and what they mean for Orlando City’s road to MLS Cup, and no, we’re not getting ahead of ourselves. Why do you ask?

56:57 - Our mailbag has questions and if we don’t give the answers, well, who will? Some other podcast, I guess.