Lion Links: 11/10/21

Hello, Mane Landers. I hope everyone is doing well down in Florida. It’s been a busy week for myself up here in Chicago with work and I am looking forward to a holiday vacation. There is plenty of soccer to cover this morning, so let’s get to the links.

Serie A Clubs Reportedly Want Daryl Dike

Many clubs in Italy’s Serie A are reportedly interested in acquiring Daryl Dike when the transfer window opens in January. Although specific Serie A clubs weren’t named, young Americans such as Juventus’ Weston McKennie and Venezia FC’s Gianluca Busio and Tanner Tessmann have proven that the league can provide players with playing time to develop.

Dike spent four months on loan earlier this year with Barnsley FC in the English Football League Championship, scoring nine goals to help the club reach the playoffs with a chance at promotion. After returning to Orlando following his loan, Dike has scored 10 goals in 18 appearances for the Lions and will be a crucial part of Orlando’s playoff run.

USWNT Roster Announced for Upcoming Friendlies

No Orlando Pride players were named to the United States Women’s National Team’s roster for its upcoming friendlies against Australia later this month. Head Coach Vlatko Andonovski’s roster features plenty of young players, including five who have not made an appearance with the USWNT. The roster also includes 10 players who were part of this summer’s Olympic team, such as Becky Sauerbrunn, Kristie Mewis, and Abby Dahlkemper. Midfielder Catarina Macario is the only player on the roster who doesn’t play in the NWSL. Andonovski gave some insight into his choices for the team’s trip to Australia.

“We still have a few players out with injuries, so this roster is a mixture of players with a lot of experience in World Cups and Olympics, some who have been a part of the program for a while but who are looking to make their mark in international soccer and a few who are getting a first chance with the National Team in an event like this,” said Andonovski. “We’ve turned the page towards 2023 World Cup qualifying and rarely do we get the chance to test young players in environments filled with adversity, so we need to take advantage of what these two games will offer us. It’s exciting to get a chance to see all these players together in our environment and give them a chance to play against one of the best teams in the world.”

The matches will be played on Nov. 27 in Sydney and on Nov. 30 in Newcastle as the USWNT prepares for 2023 World Cup qualifying.

NWSL San Diego Team Name Revealed

San Diego’s NWSL expansion team revealed that it will be called San Diego Wave Futbol Club. Team president and former USWNT manager Jill Ellis detailed how the team’s name takes inspiration from San Diego’s coastline and diversity. San Diego’s colors and crest will be unveiled at a later date and the team will take the field in the 2022 season alongside fellow Southern California expansion team Angel City FC.

Wave hello



The newest NWSL club has their official name ⤵️ pic.twitter.com/pRWDUpnw1N — National Women’s Soccer League (@NWSL) November 9, 2021

Paul Pogba May Miss Two Months Due to Injury

Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba could be out for two months after suffering a thigh injury during training with the French national team. Pogba is set to return to Manchester for further evaluation, but may miss six to eight weeks. This will certainly make things harder for United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer with important English Premier League and UEFA Champions League fixtures in the coming weeks. United is also without Raphael Varane due to a groin injury and Marcus Rashford is still recovering from surgery.

Free Kicks

The Lions moved up a spot to 10th in the MLS power rankings after defeating CF Montreal 2-0 on Decision Day.

The United States Men’s National Team is getting ready for its Concacaf World Cup qualifier against Mexico this Friday.

ESPN has reportedly submitted a bid for the broadcasting rights for the English Premier League.

Rashford received his MBE for his work to provide free school meals to vulnerable children during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Detroit City FC will leave the NISA to join the USL Championship next season. The NISA released a statement criticizing the club’s announcement with two games still left in the season.

NISA Response to DCFC Departure Request https://t.co/ZPusQCXbaD pic.twitter.com/E1EOTRVO7J — NISA Official (@NISALeague) November 9, 2021

Brazilian midfielder Formiga will retire from international duty, with her final match taking place when Brazil plays India on Nov. 25. The 43-year-old has 233 appearances with Brazil and has played in seven Olympics and seven World Cups.

That will do it for me, Mane Landers. Enjoy your Wednesday and I’ll see you next time.