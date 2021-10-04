Lion Links: 10/4/21

Merry Monday morning, Mane Landers! Are you all feeling a bit better after Orlando’s win Saturday night? I know I enjoyed that last-minute winner against D.C. United. I wish Wayne Rooney had been there to see it, but you don’t always get everything you want. I spent the remainder of the weekend celebrating my grandfather’s 100th birthday. Now, that is something most of us don’t get to do. Needless to say, it was a great weekend. Let’s get to the links.

Dike Shows His Importance for Orlando

There is no doubting the influence that Daryl Dike can have during a match. With three goals in the last three matches, Dike has helped Orlando City earn four points and climb up to fourth in the Eastern Conference standings. If Orlando City is to stay above the playoff line, Dike will need to continue this run of form and continue to score down the stretch. It is certainly within his skill set to do so as Dike is “refreshed” and getting back into sync with his teammates.

Dike’s goal was one of many positives from Orlando’s important win as the defense did well against Ola Kamara and the rest of D.C.’s offense. Center back Robin Jansson scored his second goal of the season as well as the Lions have scored three straight goals off of set pieces.

Pride’s Amanda Duffy Joins Executive Committee

The Orlando Pride did not play their match this Saturday as all NWSL matches were postponed following the firing of Paul Riley after allegations of sexual coercion. Lisa Baird resigned as NWSL commissioner and the league’s board of governors formed an executive committee to oversee front office operations. Pride Executive Vice President Amanda Duffy is one of the three committee members, alongside OL Reign’s Sophie Sauvage and Kansas City’s Angie Long and they will work towards systemic change throughout the league and its clubs. Such change is way overdue and hopefully there will be accountability going forward.

U.S. Soccer is also conducting its own investigation into abusive behavior and sexual misconduct in women’s soccer.

U.S. Soccer Retains Sally Q. Yates to Lead Independent Investigation pic.twitter.com/r3YLoQ62Ls — U.S. Soccer (@ussoccer) October 3, 2021

USMNT World Cup Qualifiers Resume This Week

The United States Men’s National Team starts its second window of World Cup qualifiers this Thursday when it plays against Jamaica in Austin, TX. The U.S. won its two previous matches against Jamaica this year, including a 1-0 victory in the Concacaf Gold Cup quarterfinals over the summer. The Yanks will be favored in this match as well, especially given it is on home turf.

Although Christian Pulisic and Giovanni Reyna are injured, a number of Americans playing abroad will be available for the USMNT and impressed this weekend for their clubs. Gianluca Busio scored his first goal for Venezia, finding an equalizer in stoppage time to salvage a 1-1 draw against Cagliari. Brenden Aaronson and Tim Weah had assists and can hopefully carry that form into qualifiers as well.

European Clubs Seek Points Before Break

The biggest match of the weekend in the English Premier League was Manchester City’s visit to Anfield to take on Liverpool. The two heavyweights didn’t disappoint in a 2-2 draw and all four goals came in the second half. Liverpool’s goals came from Sadio Mané and Mo Salah while City’s came from Phil Foden and Kevin De Bruyne. The draw keeps Liverpool in second place, one point ahead of City. Everton managed to draw 1-1 with Manchester United thanks to an equalizer from Andros Townsend in the second half. Brentford FC continued to impress in the EPL with a stunning 2-1 win over West Ham, with Yoane Wissa scoring a winner in stoppage time.

Elsewhere, some of Europe’s largest clubs struggled as Real Madrid, Paris Saint-Germain, and Bayern Munich all lost. Atletico Madrid was dominant in a 2-0 win against FC Barcelona in a big match-up between the two La Liga sides.

Free Kicks

It's 2-0 for Arsenal, with USWNT star Tobin Heath setting up Mana Iwabuchi!#watchwithata #FAWSL pic.twitter.com/nsL3dMaNf9 — ata football (@atafball) October 2, 2021

Rennes supporters clashed with PSG fans following the French team’s 2-0 victory over Messi and company and PSG’s bus was unable to leave the parking lot as a result.

That will do it for today. As we’re in October, you are officially allowed to start decorating for Halloween. Have fun!