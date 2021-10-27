Orlando City had a rough week in terms of dropping points in the second half but still managed to add to the team’s point total as the Lions continue their pursuit of a second straight playoff year. Montreal is a stubborn opponent and the Revs just have so much quality that these weren’t the worst draws of the season although they feel like more of the ‘loss’ variety of draw than the ‘win’ type. But the Lions can’t cry over spilt points with two more matches coming up quickly.

Dave Rohe and I break down the two home draws from the past week and make our Man of the Match selections from each. We were unanimous both times with our picks, and that’s been happening a lot lately. Whether that’s a good thing or a bad thing is up for you to decide.

The United States Women’s National Team was in action last week and we talk about that 0-0 draw and the Pride players on international duty heading into the team’s 2021 season finale this Friday at home against Chicago.

This week’s mailbag asked about being stuck on a desert island, who might be next to retire from the USWNT, and the College Football Playoff. If there’s anything — and we do mean anything — you want us to address on the next show, just ask by tweeting it to us at @TheManeLand with the hashtag #AskTMLPC.

We close the show with our key match-ups and score predictions for Orlando City at Columbus tonight and vs. Nashville SC this Sunday.

0:15 - Chris Mueller and Nani started scoring again but the Lions haven’t been ruthless enough while dominating the action and it’s come back to bite them the last two matches in a tight playoff race.

41:39 - Some USWNT and Pride talk, an odd international call-up from the Lions, our weekly mailbag segment, and what we think will happen in Orlando City’s two matches this week as the playoff race heats up. It’s all happening!