Lion Links: 10/26/21

It was a...frustrating Sunday night for Orlando City, but an opportunity for redemption is right around the corner when the Lions face the Columbus Crew tomorrow. Between the USWNT tonight, OCSC tomorrow and then again on Sunday, and the Pride wrapping their season up on Friday, it'll be a busy week for soccer.

USWNT vs. South Korea Preview

The United States Women’s National Team takes on South Korea today in Minnesota. The two teams played last week in Kansas City in a game which ended in a 0-0 draw. The U.S. women will be hoping to buck a trend of being held scoreless in four of their last nine matches. South Korea is a strong team that was able to stymie the Yanks just five days ago and the U.S. will need to minimize the sloppiness in attack that plagued the team in its previous match. It’s also the final international match for Carli Lloyd. More on that in a minute.

Horan Will Be Yanks’ New No. 10

With Lloyd set to play her final match for the USWNT today, there will soon be a new number 10 for the U.S. women. In fact, the new number 10 seems to have already been decided upon, with Lindsay Horan set to receive the iconic shirt. Not only did Lloyd congratulate her on Instagram, but U.S. Soccer also chucked up a post commemorating the passing of the proverbial torch. Horan just made her 100th appearance for the national team in Thursday’s match in Kansas City, so she has plenty of experience to match the heavy expectations that come with the shirt.

Clear skies today in Minnesota, but we still got a little misty ❤️ @CarliLloyd @LindseyHoran pic.twitter.com/gJvI8tf16X — U.S. Soccer WNT (@USWNT) October 24, 2021

Alvarado Called Up for Ecuador

Orlando City midfielder Alexander Alvarado has been called up to represent Ecuador in a friendly against Mexico tomorrow. Ecuador’s roster is mainly composed of players based in the nation’s domestic league, with Alvarado one of only three players to not be from the LigaPro. Alvarado has not been in a match day squad for Orlando City since the Lions’ Oct. 2 win over D.C. United, so the call-up provides him with a chance to get some time on the field. Alvarado has previously made two appearances for the senior team and also featured in the U-20 setup for his country. Congrats to Alexander!

☎️ @LaTri en el teléfono ☎️



Alexander Alvarado has been called up by Ecuador for friendly action against Mexico. https://t.co/eg38CD6U0Z pic.twitter.com/WSI3HvOfa6 — Orlando City SC (@OrlandoCitySC) October 25, 2021

Solskjaer Fighting for Job

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer might be at the wheel for Manchester United, but he’s reportedly also on the brink at the club. Following a 5-0 loss at Liverpool’s hands on Sunday, there are whispers that the manager has lost the faith of a number of his players. Making matters worse for him are the rumors that United decision makers are “aware” of the fact that Antonio Conte is ready to return to management at the club. United has lost five of its last nine games and although the attitude in the locker room is apparently not as poisonous as it was under his predecessor Jose Mourinho, there is said to be a growing sense that the United legend has taken the club as far as he can.

Free Kicks

Orlando City is up to the 11th spot in ESPN’s MLS power rankings.

Alex Morgan and Carli Lloyd met some rock legends.

Rockstar appreciation post



The Gals x @RollingStones pic.twitter.com/exxe6vzIwr — U.S. Soccer WNT (@USWNT) October 25, 2021

Orlando City and Orlando Pride reporter Julia Poe will soon be moving on from the Orlando Sentinel, and we wish her the best.

Hey folks, bit of a life update — Nov. 4 will be my last day writing for the Sentinel.



I’m excited for my next step (more on that soon), but as I write this I’m just sad to leave. Covering Orlando City and the Pride was an absolute joy and I hope that was evident every day. — Julia Poe (@byjuliapoe) October 25, 2021

