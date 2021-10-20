Orlando City returned to the pitch on Saturday after a two-week layoff and while it would be wrong to say the Lions didn’t miss a beat, they at least captured all three vital points in a road match-up with FC Cincinnati. The win was a lot more difficult than it needed to be, due in part to the Lions’ play in the second half and partly due to no one being able to look at a monitor long enough to see whether Tesho Akindele’s crossbar ricochet fully crossed the line (we certainly thought so), but winning in a place the team has never previously won is always good. We break down the win and make our Man of the Match selections.

We also dive a little into the USMNT’s crucial win over Costa Rica and how Gregg Berhalter’s team is positioned in the Octagonal after the close of the international window.

The Orlando Pride played twice since our last show and things did not go well. The Pride will not be heading to the postseason after dropping games in Chicago and Louisville. The team has little to play for with one match remaining in what turned into a disappointing season after the Pride had sat atop the table at the one-third-season mark. We discuss the two matches and dive into what Ian Fleming and the Pride brass have to do to get this team to the next level.

This week’s mailbag gave us a lot of work to do on deciding which eight teams we think will make the MLS postseason from the Eastern Conference. If there’s anything — and we do mean anything — you want us to address on the next show, just ask by tweeting it to us at @TheManeLand with the hashtag #AskTMLPC.

We close the show with our key match-ups and score predictions for Orlando City vs. Montreal tonight and vs. New England on Sunday.

0:15 - Junior Urso’s goal was just enough to keep Orlando’s unbeaten run going Saturday and now the competition gets tougher even if it is at home. Plus, Berhalter’s got the USMNT in a good spot so let’s just see how things play out.

31:56 - The Pride are toast for 2021 and so they will spend the postseason at home yet again. Changes are coming for this team. Plus, our mailbag and our keys to the next two matches as well as our score predictions.