Lion Links: 4/9/20

João Moutinho’s Soccer IQ, Q&A with Amanda Duffy, USWNT court request, and more.

By JGlash
Good morning, Mane Landers! I hope this Thursday finds everyone doing well, or as well as can be under the new normal. Let’s go ahead and jump into the links.

João Moutinho’s Soccer IQ

Miguel Gallardo sat down to talk about and analyze João Moutinho’s soccer IQ. We get a chance to relive just how precise Moutinho’s long balls are in helping to create opportunities.

Orlando Pride’s Executive VP Q&A

Orlando Pride Executive Vice President Amanda Duffy sat down for a question and answer session with fans yesterday. When asked what the defining factor was to leave her position and take on the new challenge here in Orlando, Duffy said,

“It was an exciting announcement and an opportunity that I’m tremendously excited for. Being about 6-7 weeks into the opportunity now, it’s one I continue to be excited about.”

USWNT and U.S. Soccer File for Court Guidance

The United States Women’s National Team and U.S. Soccer have filed a joint request looking for guidance from the court in how to prepare for the May 5 gender pay discrimination trial. It is the first step in what could potentially delay proceedings. Most witnesses are under stay-at-home orders in various parts of the country, making things more difficult to proceed as planned.

Former OCB Midfielder Ryley Kraft Q&A

22-year-old former Orlando City B midfielder Ryley Kraft of the Richmond Kickers sat down for a question and answer session during which he brought up his time with OCB.

“To be honest I had a very hard decision to make. I was involved with the national team in a camp in Miami where Orlando City B came into the picture. I had to choose to stay and sign with Republic or move to Florida to sign with OCB. Ultimately chose to sign with OCB.”

That’s going to do it for me today, everyone. Have a great rest of the week and stay safe!

