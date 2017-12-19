Join The Mane Land Staff

Hey, you (yes, you!) You’re probably here because you enjoy soccer and possibly because you support Orlando City, the Orlando Pride, OCB, or some combination of the three.

If you enjoy soccer and talking about this club with your friends, you might be perfect for our team, because if you can talk about soccer, you can probably write about it as well. Writing is just talking on a screen with your fingers, after all.

We're always looking for contributors of all kinds (writers, editors, graphics/video folks, social media managers, etc.) to help tell the story of our Lions and Pride. You don't have to live in Orlando (although that helps), as we live in this wonderful information age. No matter where you live, you could join our team!

If you have talents you think might fit our team, please let us know. Simply write to us at themaneland@gmail.com and let us know how you’d like to contribute — writing, editing, photography, creating graphics, video editing, etc. It might even be something we haven't even thought of yet.

It is important to note that we do this out of a love for the beautiful game and these positions are on a voluntary basis. However, some of our staff have gone on to more financially rewarding opportunities as a result of their time with us. You never know what this experience will lead to. Like anything else in life, you're likely to get out of it what you put in.

Currently Seeking:

Highest priority:

Staff writers - You don’t need a degree in journalism or English to write for us. If you like to talk about soccer, you can probably write about it as well. Writing staff members contribute regularly to our ongoing coverage, or are responsible for one particular area of interest that you’ll cover on an as-needed basis (i.e. match takeaways, player grades, USMNT or USWNT matches, Pride previews, Q&As, etc.). You can choose your own topics and volunteer for the stuff you want to cover or, if you’re not sure what to write about, ask what we need most and prioritize those tasks.

Evergreen positions constantly in demand:

Soccer analysts - We're always searching for individuals to provide tactical analysis and break down why things happened on the pitch. Some college soccer or advanced coaching is preferred but not a must. The ability to illustrate your tactical points through the use photos/video is also helpful.

We're always searching for individuals to provide tactical analysis and break down why things happened on the pitch. Some college soccer or advanced coaching is preferred but not a must. The ability to illustrate your tactical points through the use photos/video is also helpful. Editors - Can you spot a subject/verb disagreement from a mile away? An editor position may be for you! How often do you get to correct people without anyone shaming you for it? This position will edit copy for submitted stories, make headlines punchier and more SEO-friendly, and ensure the story has a properly cropped/centered photo that helps tell the story. Typically you'll only be on "desk duty" one or two evenings per week when it fits your schedule, and fill in as when your schedule allows for breaking news. You may also write stories as fits your schedule and take part in our roundtable discussions.

About TML

Our little blog became an idea and then an independent Wordpress site in late September of 2014, and went live on SBNation in December of that year. We think we've taken some pretty large strides forward toward our goal of becoming the best soccer blog covering an MLS team, but we need your help to take the next step.

We have designs on providing the best possible coverage of Orlando City SC, the Orlando Pride, and Orlando City B available anywhere. We also want to give proper coverage to all things soccer-related in the City Beautiful. We need more enthusiastic hands on deck to pull that off. So let us know if this is you:

We have an energetic and knowledgeable staff, including writers with tactical expertise, historical perspective, and a good sense of the broad picture of MLS specifically and soccer in general.

We want to add to this staff and expand our ability to bring quality content to all who would consume it.

Contact us at themaneland@gmail.com today!